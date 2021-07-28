Nish Kumar’s satirical news show The Mash Report has found a new home after being cancelled by the BBC in March.

An announcement via Twitter this morning confirmed that the series will be heading to Dave for a block of nine episodes set to air later this year.

The broadcaster released a video entitled “Breaking News” that features Kumar saying: “We’re coming back on Dave? Really? Alright, fine, I guess.”

On the show returning to the airwaves, Kumar joked: “Mash is rising from the dead. I’m not saying I’m Jesus, I just look more like him than most images would have you believe.”

After The Mash Report’s cancellation, the comedian accused the BBC of axing the show because of its “left wing bias” and declared he would not present a political show with the channel again.

Broadcaster Andrew Neil was a frequent critic of the series, once branding it “self-satisfied, self-adulatory, unchallenged left-wing propaganda”.

Regular contributors Rachel Parris, Geoff Norcott and Steve N Allen will also be appearing in the new series.

The Mash Report originally ran on BBC Two between 2017 and 2020.