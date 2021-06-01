The Masked Dancer UK fans were stunned as Dita Von Teese was revealed as Beetroot in the latest episode of the popular TV contest.

While some had correctly guessed that the person in the giant beetroot costume was the burlesque star, others were less prepared.

That included judges Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross, whose jaws dropped as Von Teese took off her mask.

Earlier, they had all incorrectly guessed that Beetroot could be Zara Larsson, Kelly Osbourne, Kim Cattrall, Miley Cyrus or Mary Berry.

After she took her mask off, Mabuse asked whether she’d had any formal dance training.

“Yeah, I always say I was a failed ballerina,” she replied.

“I wanted to be a ballerina more than anything in the world, but my ballet teachers were like, ‘Oh your arms and legs are great!’ but I can’t follow choreography.”

McCall then realised that the onions dancing around her had been a reference to her stage act where she “peels off layers”.

“I would rather be up here taking my clothes off, I would feel more comfortable,” she joked.

“Who would have guessed Dita??!!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“No way. Didn’t believe it was Dita Von Teese,” another said.

“How the f*** did The Masked Singer get Dita Von Teese the queen on their show I need to knowwwwwww,” one wrote.

The Masked Dancer UK continues on ITV and the ITV Hub at 7.30pm.