The semi-finals of The Masked Singer US resulted in a double unmasking – and the amusing revelation that a judge had failed to identify their own spouse.

The Masked Singer sees a roster of celebrity contestants perform musical numbers while wearing elaborate disguises, with viewers and judges encouraged to guess their identities. As they are voted off the show, the competitors become unmasked, revealing their true faces for all to see.

During last night’s (19 May) episode, Black Swan Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti all performed, along with new addition Cluedle-Doo.

At the end of the episode, Yeti and Cluedle-Doo faced the music, and were selected to be unmasked.

After delivering a rendition of “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang, Yeti was revealed to be singer and rapper Omarion, which judge Robin Thicke had correctly sussed.

However, Cluedle-Doo was unmasked without anyone guessing the correct singer: musician and actor Donnie Wahlberg.

The reveal was made all the more surprising by the fact that Jenny McCarthy, one of the series’ judges, is married to Wahlberg. Despite this, she guessed that the singer beneath the mask was in fact Akon.

“This is gonna take a while to get over,” she wrote on Twitter after the episode aired.

“The shame. Thank God @DonnieWahlberg still loves me. Amazing job tonight mister. I love you.”