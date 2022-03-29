Since Firefly’s debut performance on The Masked Singer, viewers have begun speculating about who is behind the mask.

The US version of the celebrity singing series returned with its seventh season premiere on 9 March, with a batch of new stars.

The Masked Singer sees a host of famous names dressing in different costumes to perform in front of a live audience. A panel of judges then attempts to decipher their true identities using a series of clues.

This season, the contestants are categorised into three teams – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Firefly was the second to take the stage for Team Good, with her clue video containing references to Tyler Perry and New York City.

When she took to the stage and began her rendition of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody,” she immediately impressed the judges and audience, receiving a standing ovation.

“I think she’s going to be hard to stop all season,” said judge Robin Thicke.

Firefly on The Masked Singer (Fox)

Judge Ken Jeong theorised Alicia Keys might be under the mask, citing the reference to New York as her birthplace.

Judge Jenny McCarthy explained that Firefly must be actor Aisha Tyler – hence Tyler Perry – in addition to the New York City clues pointing to her recent New York Times Bestseller. Although, McCarthy suggested the singer Monica as an alternative.

Fans on Twitter agreed with the judges that Firefly had an iconic voice but disagreed with which singer it belonged to.

“I know good and well Teyana Taylor is the firefly on the masked singer but can we pretend she isn’t so she can win,” one user wrote.

“Don’t play with us Teyana is that you girl???” another asked.

One fan shared: “Firefly is Teyana Taylor and you won’t convince me otherwise.”

Still, Firefly’s identity has yet to be revealed. But Teyana Taylor is on top of the fans’ list of guesses, with names such as Jazmine Sullivan, Brandy, and Kelly Rowland also included in the mix.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.