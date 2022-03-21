The seventh season of Fox’s hit celebrity singing competition, The Masked Singer, welcomes back four judges along with new guest appearances.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show’s new season premiered on 9 March at 8pm ET on Fox, returning with its regular panel of judges.

These include Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

Variety revealed that the usual panel of judges will be joined by other guests celebrities, including Eric Stonestreet on the second episode (16 March), Leslie Jordan with his second Masked Singer appearance, and Nicole Byer making her debut on the show.

The US version of the show, originally based on a popular South Korean reality TV series, features popular celebrities wearing oversized costumes while a panel of judges tries to guess which celebrity is behind the mask.

This season – rather than being divided into the usual Groups A, B, and C – contestants have been divided into three categories: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Season 7 premiere of The Masked Singer

According to Fox, the teams are as follows:

Team Good is comprised of McTerrier, Frog Prince, Firefly, Ringmaster, and Armadillo.

Team Bad includes Cyclops, Jack in the Box, Ram, Hydra, and Queen Cobra.

Team Cuddly is made up of Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Miss Teddy, Thingamabob, and Lemur.

Season seven of The Masked Singer will air every Wednesday at 8pm ET on FOX.