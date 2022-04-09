Season seven of Fox’s hit celebrity singing competition, The Masked Singer, is off and running with Firefly already named the winner of the first round.

The competition continues tonight (Wednesday 30 March) at 8pm ET on Fox.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show’s new season premiered on 9 March, welcoming back four judges with new guest appearances.

These include Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

Previous guest judges this season have included Eric Stonestreet, Leslie Jordan and Nicole Byer.

The US version of the show, originally based on a popular South Korean reality TV series, features popular celebrities wearing oversized costumes while a panel of judges tries to guess which celebrity is behind the mask.

This season – rather than being divided into the usual Groups A, B, and C – contestants have been divided into three categories: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

The teams are as follows:

Team Good is comprised of McTerrier, Frog Prince, Firefly, Ringmaster, and Armadillo.

Team Bad includes Cyclops, Jack in the Box, Ram, Hydra, and Queen Cobra.

Team Cuddly is made up of Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Miss Teddy, Thingamabob, and Lemur.

Season seven of The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Fox.