Fans of The Masked Singer UK are convinced they’ve sussed out the identity of one of this year’s contestants, Panda.

The hit ITV series follows a roster of celebrities who compete in a weekly singing competition while wearing elaborate costumes which conceal their identities.

Panda is one of the contestants to compete on the 2022 series, alongside Mushroom, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Firework, and Robobunny.

While there are many different possibilities for the true identity of Panda, one theory in particular has gained traction after this week’s episode (22 January).

Viewers pointed to the contestant’s choice of song – “Story of my Life” by One Direction – and the mention of the words “one direction” in Panda’s spoken video, as evidence that the celebrity behind the mask is in fact Natalie Imbruglia.

Imbruglia was a judge on The X-Factor in the year when One Direction first rose to prominence – leaving many viewers convinced that the 1D clues are a smoking gun linking Panda to Imbruglia.

Last night’s episode saw Poodle unmasked to reveal Keane singer Tom Chaplin.