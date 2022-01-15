Masked Singer: Pat Cash revealed as Bagpipes as he is eliminated from show

Fourth contestant has left ITV series

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 15 January 2022 20:31
Comments
The Masked Singer UK Season 3 teaser trailer

Pat Cash was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer as he was unmasked as Bagpipes.

During Saturday (15 January) night’s Love Week special, the celebrity performed a rendition of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus. The judges had guessed that Joe Wicks, Pat Cash, Tim Henman or John McEnroe was behind the mask.

Ross said he would eat Bagpipes’ costume if he wasn’t McEnroe.

Bagpipes ended up in the bottom two with Poodle, with the judges voting Poodle to stay after they both sang again. Poodle sang Clean Bandit’s “Symphony”, while Bagpipes performed “I Only Want to be With You” by Dusty Springfield.

Bagpipes’ mask was then taken off, with Australian tennis player Cash revealed to be beneath.

Recommended

Earlier in the episode, the contestants performed a group rendition of “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in