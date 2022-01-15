Pat Cash was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer as he was unmasked as Bagpipes.

During Saturday (15 January) night’s Love Week special, the celebrity performed a rendition of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus. The judges had guessed that Joe Wicks, Pat Cash, Tim Henman or John McEnroe was behind the mask.

Ross said he would eat Bagpipes’ costume if he wasn’t McEnroe.

Bagpipes ended up in the bottom two with Poodle, with the judges voting Poodle to stay after they both sang again. Poodle sang Clean Bandit’s “Symphony”, while Bagpipes performed “I Only Want to be With You” by Dusty Springfield.

Bagpipes’ mask was then taken off, with Australian tennis player Cash revealed to be beneath.

Earlier in the episode, the contestants performed a group rendition of “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.