Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Grab your notepads and detective hats... because The Masked Singer is back on our screens.

The popular ITV1 reality show, in which a group of celebrities stage musical performances while wearing elaborate themed costumes, has returned for its fourth UK series.

As with previous years, viewers and the roster of judges – Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall – are tasked with guessing the identity of the masked singers. Each week, the worst performer is eliminated from the programme and “de-masked”.

Football pundit Chris Kamara has already become the first casualty of the new series, having been disguised as Ghost before his elimination in week one.

Among the other costumes featured on this year’s series are Phoenix, Knitting, Jellyfish, Rubbish, Jacket Potato, and Pigeon.

Who is Pigeon? The clues...

Only six contestants actually sung during Sunday’s (1 January) premiere episode, and Pigeon wasn’t one of them – so fans don’t have all that much to go on.

As with previous years, the costume itself is a clue to the wearer’s identity... though a pigeon could signify any number of things.

The character was introduced with the line: “It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!”

The reference to “dove” could perhaps be interpreted as a sign that the contestant is involved in a romance-themed piece of media, such as a dating show.

One person posited that Pigeon could in fact be Coleen Rooney – after Rebekah Vardy likened her to the bird during their high-profile court battle.

“PLEASE let Pigeon next week be Coleen Rooney,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Pigeon, one of the contestants on ‘The Masked Singer' (ITV)

“I don’t know why but I think Pigeon is Christopher Biggins lol,” someone else obliquely suggested.

Others have suggested that the Pigeon will be an “older” celebrity, pointing to the pearl necklace and generally old-fashioned clothes on the outfit.

This piece will be updated with more clues as the series continues.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Sunday on ITV1, with episodes available to stream after airing on ITVX.