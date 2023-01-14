Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grab your notepads and detective hats... because The Masked Singer is back on our screens.

The popular ITV1 reality show, in which a group of celebrities stage musical performances while wearing elaborate themed costumes, has returned for its fourth UK series.

As with previous years, viewers and the roster of judges – Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall – are tasked with guessing the identity of the masked singers. Each week, the worst performer is eliminated from the programme and “de-masked”.

Football pundit Chris Kamara has already become the first casualty of the new series, having been disguised as Ghost before his elimination in week one.

Among the other costumes featured on this year’s series are Phoenix, Knitting, Jellyfish, Rubbish, Jacket Potato, and Pigeon.

Who is Pigeon? The clues...

As with previous years, the costume itself is a clue to the wearer’s identity... though a pigeon could signify any number of things.

The character was introduced with the line: “It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!”

The reference to “dove” could perhaps be interpreted as a sign that the contestant is involved in a romance-themed piece of media, such as a dating show.

“Even though I might have ruffled a few feathers in my time, personally I’m unflappable. That’s why I’m able to ask the tough questions.”

She added: “The competition will be pecking up the pieces.”

One person posited that Pigeon could in fact be Coleen Rooney – after Rebekah Vardy likened her to the bird during their high-profile court battle.

“PLEASE let Pigeon next week be Coleen Rooney,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t know why but I think Pigeon is Christopher Biggins lol,” someone else obliquely suggested.

Others have suggested that the Pigeon will be an “older” celebrity, pointing to the pearl necklace and generally old-fashioned clothes on the outfit.

Pigeon, one of the contestants on ‘The Masked Singer' (ITV)

Pigeon performed “No Scrubs” by TLC in her debut.

Gilligan was incredibly confident after Pigeon’s performance, declaring, “I know who it is!”

He guessed it was reality TV star Gemma Collins. Ross, meanwhile, used the “old bird” clue to guess it was Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Rita Ora thought it was a younger star and guessed Love Island host Maya Jama, while McCall thought it was comedian Emily Atack.

Pigeon’s riddle was: “I’m an old pigeon mama and I’ve such a warm heart, let me share some of my wisdom, life imitates art.”

The Masked Singer UK continues on Sunday on ITV1, with episodes available to stream after airing on ITVX.