Joe Buck was the second star to be eliminated from The Masked Singer after he was revealed as Ram.

On Wednesday (March 16), the second episode of the season saw Ram compete against Firefly in a final sing-off to try to save his spot on the show.

However, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and celebrity guest Eric Stonestreet voted to save Firefly after her rendition of “God is a Woman”.

While Ram’s performance of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” didn’t end up saving his place in the competition, the judges were given a final guess before he was forced to unmask.

Both Thicke and Stonestreet guessed correctly that the former Fox sportscaster Buck was hiding under the mask.

During his limited time on the series, the clues that were revealed about Ram’s identity included many references to football, leading the judges to initially assume he was an athlete.

Among last week’s guesses, the judges named Peyton Manning, Jim Harbaugh, and Matthew Stafford as potentials. And viewers on Twitter shared similar assumptions, adding Joe Burrow and Tom Brady to the mix.

The Masked Singer Ram (Fox)

When speaking about his time on the show, Buck told Fox: “I feel great. I feel like I came here, I did what I wanted to do. I walked out on the stage. I wasn’t nervous. I had fun. So for me, that’s a win.”

“I’ve been singing my whole life. I’m not afraid to sing in public. Maybe I shouldn’t, but I will continue to do this even though I got voted off after two weeks,” Buck joked.

Buck joins Duff Goldman who was voted off and unveiled as McTerrier in the season premiere. Three competitors are left in the first round of the show.

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.