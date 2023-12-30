Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Masked Singer, the ITV singing competition, is back to turn a nation of viewers into sofa detectives.

Presented once again by comedian Joel Dommett, the programme shows 12 mystery celebrities singing familiar tunes on stage, while dressed up in a costume obscuring their identities.

Guessing along with the in-studio audience and the viewers at home are the judges: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

This year’s contestants are hoping to join the previous Masked Singer UK winners, who include Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Charlie Simpson.

One of the hopefuls is in disguise as Rat – here’s what we know about them so far…

In an ITV press pack released ahead of the series, Rat said: “The nerves I had for The Masked Singerare the worst nerves I’ve had in my entire life.”

Could “nerves” be a clue? All of the clues from week one will be added to this article this evening.

Last year, Charlie Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK.

Rat said they experienced the ‘worst nerves’ of their life on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

The Busted star, who performed secretly as Rhino throughout the competition, rose to fame with the boyband behind the hits “Year 3000” and “Crashed The Wedding”.

In the finale, he beat Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts won the first ever series of The Masked Singer disguised as Queen Bee.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.