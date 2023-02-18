Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rhino has made it to the final of The Masked Singer.

The hit reality competition series is back on screens for its fourth season on ITV.

Joel Dommett hosts the popular series, which sees stars disguise themselves in wacky costumes and perform a song on stage. Viewers at home and a panel of judges are tasked with guessing their identities using the provided clues.

Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall return as judges, who determine who proceeds to the next stages of the competition – and who is sent home.

Who is Rhino?

Viewers first got to see Rhino perform on Saturday 7 January.

The only verbal clue fans got ahead of time was: “They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!”

Some viewers thought that the character’s name “Rhino” and the word “horn” could suggest the personality is associated with wildlife, perhaps as a presenter or supporter of nature reserve charities.

Rhino’s costume is appropriately that of a rhino, only dressed in a red cowboy outfit – including a flashy cowboy hat.

This could hint towards a background in western films or TV shows. Another possibility is that Rhino is a known country music fan or star, such as Billy Ray Cyrus – who also features on the 2019 hit song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, who has famously worn bright coloured cowboy outfits when performing.

Rhino sang “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol in his debut on the show. There were a number of references to law and order, with Rhino’s sheriff costume appearing alongside a police car with “sheriff” written on it.

In his video entry, we saw three arrows, the word “cobalt” and a reference to “two bad jokes”.

McCall guessed it was comedian Russell Brand, while Ross thought it could be James Blunt.

Ora praised Rhino’s singing talents and guessed Freddie Flintoff, while Gilligan guessed Rylan Clark.

Rhino’s riddle was: “I’m chief of this town and I’m happy-go-lucky, but one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy.”

Rhino next appeared in episode four. “In this here town, I like to encourage patience,” he said in his video introduction, before adding: “I might be a Rhino, but I've never been one to charge into a situation.”

Soon, we saw a sign marked “Home, 199900 km” and a small Statue of Liberty figurine and a red apple, bringing New York City to mind. Rhino divulged that he’s known for being “in a hurry to get somewhere on occasion” and said that he hadn’t been the “odd one out on the plains before, but I can appreciate how that feels”.

He also picked up a pair of circular-rimmed glasses, reminiscent of ones worn by Harry Potter.

After noting that rhinos have a natural gift of strength that allows them to “break through”, Rhino performed “Try” by P!nk, to much acclaim from the judges and the studio audience.

Mo Gilligan guessed that Rhino could be former rugby star Thom Evans, due to his relationship with the American singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Davina McCall then suggested actor Anthony Edwards – he played Dr Mark Greene in ER and wore similar round glasses. In Top Gun, he played Goose, to whom Tom Cruise’s character says the famous line: “I feel the need for speed.”

Rita Ora gave Joe Jonas as her guess, while Jonathan Ross went for James Arthur.

Finally, the audience were given two additional clues: “Can I be real for a second? There's a rumour that I'm a thieving sheriff” and “Now there's a whisper, that I wasted no time in turning down a highfalutin offer.”

However, only one of these phrases is actually relevant to Rhino’s identity.

On Saturday (28 January), Rhino’s VT featured an inflatable barbell, while he said that he had been “known to duel on occasion” and once took on “two icons at the same time”.

There was an allusion to “rising water” and different temperatures or weathers. “A rhino out of its climate is a very fishy thing to see,” he said.

Rhino sang “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King, after which Ross guessed Tyson Fury. Ora went for Charlie Puth, McCall guessed Alfie Boe and Gilligan said Jason Orange.

During the VT on 4 February, American actors Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn appeared on wanted posters. This led some fans to link the stars to the film Wedding Crashers, and in turn, the Busted song, “Crashed the Wedding”. Busted star Charlie Simpson is now on lots of people’s lips.

For the semi-final, Rhino performed “Little Bit of Love” by Tom Grennan and “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon.

In a video segment, Rhino could be briefly seen walking past a chain of amusement park-style tickets, which had the words “admit everyone” printed across them.

The Masked Singer season four concludes on Saturday 18 February at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.