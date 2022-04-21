Former New York City mayor and US District Attorney Rudy Giuliani was the first star to be eliminated from the third round of contestants on The Masked Singer US after he was revealed as Jack in the Box.

The seventh episode of the season saw Jack in the Box voted off in a single round elimination after his one and only performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers for Team Bad on Wednesday (20 April).

Before he was asked to unmask, the judges were given the chance to revise or stick with their initial theories.

Judge Jenny McCarthy stuck with her original theory of Joe Pesci, judge Robin Thicke continued with Robert Duvall, judge Ken Jeong went with Elon Musk, and judge Nicole Scherzinger added her choice of Al Roker.

However, nobody was able to guess the polarising politician was behind the mask.

The unveiling ultimately led judge Jeong to leave the stage.

Alongside Giuliani’s performance, the clues revealed about his identity included a judge’s gavel, an Irish football, and a spaceship.

Giuliani joins previously unveiled participants Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Duane Chapman as Armadillo, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Joe Buck as Ram, and Duff Goldman as McTerrier.

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.