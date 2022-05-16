An executive at The Masked Singer’s television network has addressed the choice to cast Rudy Giuliani on the most recent season of the show.

The former New York mayor and Donald Trump advisor took part in the mystery singing competition’s seventh US season.

He was voted off of the programme after a performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers.

When Giuliani was revealed as the person inside the Jack-in-the-Box costume last month, judge Ken Jeong walked off the set in protest, declaring: “I’m done.”

The shock unveiling and The Hangover actor’s reaction both resulted in significant discussion online as some fans were heavily critical of Giuliani’s inclusion.

Now, an executive at Fox, which broadcasts the programme, has spoken out about the viral moment, marking the first time anyone from the network has addressed the situation publicly.

Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, confirmed he had “absolutely no regrets” on the casting choice.

Rudy Giuliani and Ken Jeong on ‘The Masked Singer’ (Fox / Twitter)

“The Masked Singer is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what [we] accomplished whether it was on set or with the viewers at home,” he told Deadline.

Though the moment was aired in April, news of this reveal and the subsequent response from Jeong was leaked some months before.

Addressing the information leak, Wade added: “My only regret or surprise was obviously that the reveal was spoiled but kudos to [Deadline], please just don’t do it again.”