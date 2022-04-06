NFL star Jordan Mailata has been kicked off The Masked Singer in a double-round elimination after he was revealed to be Thingamabob.

On Wednesday (23 March), the third episode of the season saw the last three standing compete in a final showdown rendition of James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good)”.

However, judges Ken Jeong , Jenny McCarthy , Robin Thicke , and Nicole Scherzinger , voted Firefly as the winner of the first round of contestants.

While Thingamabob gave Firefly a run for their money, his controlled vocals didn’t end up winning him the competition. But before he was forced to unmask, the judges were given a final guess.

Many of them stuck with their theories of Dennis Rodman, JJ Watt, and Liam Hemsworth. None guessed the true identity of the man behind the mask.

During his time on the series, the clues that were revealed comprised of a trident, tackle box, and an eagle. All of which led the judges to correctly assume he was a football player.

Thingamabob The Masked Singer (Fox)

Mailata joins Joe Buck who was unveiled as Ram in the episode prior, and Duff Goldman who was unveiled as McTerrier in the season premiere, leaving Firefly to move on in the competition.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.