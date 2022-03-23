Since Thingamabob’s debut performance on The Masked Singer, viewers have begun speculating about who is behind the mask.

The US version of the celebrity singing series premiered its seventh season on 9 March, with a new batch of stars taking part in the television talent competition.

The Masked Singer sees a host of famous faces dressing up in different costumes to perform in front of a live audience. A panel of judges then attempt to decipher their true identities using a series of clues.

This season has the contestants categorised into three teams – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Thingamabob took to the stage first for team Cuddly, and immediately all four judges were surprised by his height. A few guessed that a possible athlete could be under the mask.

His video of clues highlighted a “Hotel California” ornament, a bald eagle, and a tackle box, leading judge Nicole Scherzinger to guess he was a football player.

However, once he started belting out Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead Or Alive,” heads began turning with judge Jenny McCarthy shouting: “He can sing!”

Thingamabob The Masked Singer (Fox)

While Thingamabob’s identity has yet to be unveiled, fans on Twitter remain stumped, with a handful sharing some uncertain guesses.

“Thingamabob... I know that voice but I can’t put my finger on it,” wrote one fan.

Some continued with the aforementioned athlete theme: “So, football player or wrestler? I don’t really know any football players, so I can’t guess on that, but if we’re going with wrestlers - perhaps we should also add The Miz. I could see him singing that song.”

“Hmmmm....Thingamabob....clues..eagle, hotel California might be joe walsh from the eagles?” added another.

The combination of Thingamabob’s song choice, clues, and voice leaves an assortment of names in the running. Fans on Twitter have suggested Jordan Mailata, Michael Bolton, Darius Rucker, and Donovan McNabb.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.