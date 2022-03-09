Fox’s hit celebrity singing competition, The Masked Singer, returns with its seventh season tonight (9 March) at 8pm ET on Fox.

The US version concluded its latest season in December.

Originally based on a popular South Korean reality TV series, the singing competition features popular celebrities wearing oversized costumes while a panel of judges tries to guess who is behind the mask.

This season – rather than being divided into the usual Groups A, B, and C – contestants have been divided into three categories: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

The teams are as follows:

Team Good is comprised of McTerrier, Frog Prince, Firefly, Ringmaster, and Armadillo.

Team Bad includes Cyclops, Jack in the Box, Ram, Hydra, and Queen Cobra.

Team Cuddly is made up of Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Miss Teddy, Thingamabob, and Lemur.

The Masked Singer season 7 preview

Last season revealed a variety of celebrities behind the masks, including Dwight Howard, Vivica A Fox, Toni Braxton, Tyga, Larry the Cable Guy, Ruth Pointer, Rob Schneider, John Lydon, Natasha Bedingfield, Willie Robertson, Bobby Berk, Faith Evans, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Todrick Hall, Alana Thompson, June Shannon, and the season’s winner Jewel.

The regular panel of judges included Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. With guest appearances by Cheryl Hines, Joel McHale, and Will.i.am.

Season seven of The Masked Singer premieres tonight (9 March) at 8pm ET on FOX.