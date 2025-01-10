Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Filming for an episode of The Masked Singer reportedly turned into chaos when an unhappy celebrity contestant stormed off stage without revealing their identity.

The ITV gameshow returned last week (4 January) with host Joel Dommett, panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and a new judge, the Love Island presenter Maya Jama.

The show features celebrities performing while disguised in elaborate costumes, as the panel of judges decipher their real identities based on their voices and a series of clues.

An audience member, who was present for a pre-recording of the show in September, has revealed that one star was so disappointed when they got voted off the competition that they stormed off stage and refused to reveal their true identity to the audience.

They told The Sun: “Usually the celeb with the lowest votes takes off their mask and then chats to the panel and sings again.”

“But instead this character turned around and shuffled off stage, which was hilarious in their costume obviously – but we were all stunned.”

“We knew something was going on because we saw lots of to-ing and fro-ing with crew before the person eventually came back on stage.”

open image in gallery Pufferfish is among the contestants in this year’s series of ‘The Masked Singer’ ( ITV )

The reports come after the show’s host Dommett recounted someone “storming off” stage during filming for the new series, but he admitted that he wasn’t sure if the moment would ever make it to screens.

Speaking in an interview with Principle Magazine, Dommett said: “One of the characters gets voted off and they are really not happy about it. Like genuinely. They were really upset that they did not win it.”

He added: “There’s something hilarious about seeing someone in a massive costume storm off. What they’re gonna show of it, I have no idea. But even if they don’t show it, I know, and that’s amazing.”

open image in gallery Joel Dommett on ‘The Masked Singer’ ( ITV )

The celebrity’s name and costume have not yet been revealed, and it’s unknown whether the scenes will air. The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Sunday night’s show saw the first unmasking of the series, revealing Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway as the character Spag Bol (a costume consisting of spaghetti rolled around a fork).

Viewers were already convinced it was Garraway, due to several clues, including the 6am clock in the opening VT, which was a reference to the start time of the morning TV programme that she fronts.

Other characters in the series include Pufferfish, Bear, Toad in the Hole, Wolf and Bush.