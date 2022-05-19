Singer Teyana Taylor was revealed as Firefly, as she wins the Golden Mask Trophy on The Masked Singer season finale.

Over the course of the 11-episode series, Team Good prevailed, leaving its last standing members to compete in a final sing-off.

On Wednesday (18 May), Firefly wowed judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger with her flawless rendition of Thicke’s own “Lost Without U”.

Earlier in the episode, The Prince revealed himself as actor Cheyenne Jackson, when he was the first to be eliminated after his cover of “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay.

Next, in a tense anticipatory moment, Firefly was announced the victor, leaving Ringmaster to reveal herself as actor Hayley Orrantia, in spite of her best effort’s belting Katy Perry’s “Wake Up In Vegas”.

As the last remaining contestant to unmask, the judges were eager to put a name and face to Firefly’s incredible voice. However, they were given one more attempt to properly guess her identity, before she was forced to unveil herself.

Clues that were revealed about Firefly throughout the season included a nod to Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, New York City, and a basketball hoop, leading Jeong to suggest Alicia Keys, Thicke and McCarthy to double up on Teyana Taylor, and Scherzinger to stick with Monica.

Firefly on The Masked Singer (Fox)

Both Thicke and McCarthy were the only two to guess correctly.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer joins previous season winners Jewel, Nick Lachey, LeAnn Rimes, Kandi Burruss, Wayne Brady, and T-Pain.

Season seven’s previously unveiled participants include, Shaggy as Space Bunny, music group En Vogue! as Queen Cobra, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Duane Chapman as Armadillo, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Garcia as Cyclops, Joe Buck as Ram, and Duff Goldman as McTerrier.