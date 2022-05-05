The Masked Singer US: Space Bunny and Queen Cobra’s identities revealed as they’re eliminated
Space Bunny and Queen Cobra were revealed to be Shaggy and and music group En Vogue!
Grammy-winning artist Shaggy and music group En Vogue! were the next celebrities to be eliminated on The Masked Singer after the contestants were revealed to be Space Bunny and Queen Cobra.
On Wednesday (4 May), the ninth episode of the season saw Space Bunny and Queen Cobra compete against Prince (aka Frog Prince) in a final sing-off to try to save their spot on the show.
However, judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger voted to save Prince after his rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke”.
During the episode, En Vogue! sang “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic while Space Bunny sang “Now That We’ve Found Love” by Heavy D and the Boyz.
After the contestants delivered their solo performances, they went head-to-head in the final showdown.
Space Bunny, Queen Cobra and Prince sang Katy Perry’s “Roar”.
After the vote, Space Bunny was sent home first, followed by Queen Cobra.
Prince joined Ringmaster and Firefly in the finale.
The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Fox.
