Since Cyclops’ debut performance on The Masked Singer, viewers have begun speculating about who is behind the mask.

The US version of the celebrity singing series returned with its seventh season premiere on 9 March, with a batch of new stars taking part in the competition.

The Masked Singer sees a host of famous faces dressing up in different costumes to perform in front of a live audience. A panel of judges then attempts to decipher their true identities using a series of clues.

This season, the contestants are categorised into three teams – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Cyclops took the stage first for team Bad. While a video full of clues stressed a villainous streak, judge Jenny McCarthy mainly took notice of the compass pointing southeast and the cowboy hat – leading her to suggest Kid Rock as a potential name.

Cyclops’ performance of Creed’s “My Sacrifice” felt familiar to judge Nicole Scherzinger.

“I feel like I know that voice,” she noted.

After Cyclops’ performance, Scherzinger used the compass to inform her guess of Danny McBride, noting his comedy series Eastbound & Down.

Cyclops The Masked Singer (Fox)

Judge Robin Thicke went in a different direction, guessing Rob Dyrdek because of the Ridulousness star’s days of turtle racing combined with his connection to DC shoes.

While Cyclops’ identity has yet to be unveiled, some fans on Twitter are certain they know who he is.

“I think Cyclops is Kid Rock. He’s famous for wearing a cowboy hat, and the cowboy hat is one of the clues,” wrote one fan.

“Cyclops has to be kid rock from the south, smokes weed (hence eye drops), viewed as a villain, seen as an outcast,” another agreed.

Some remained perplexed: “Cyclops can’t sing. I’m stumped on this one.”

“Kid Rock could be Cyclops? Kind of sounded like him,” questioned another.

Some fans went as far as to assume Cyclops was former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who sparked controversy after he was reportedly unmasked in the filming of season seven.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.