Since Ram’s debut performance on The Masked Singer, viewers have begun speculating about what celebrity is behind the mask.

The US version of the celebrity singing series returned with its seventh season premiere on 9 March, with a batch of new stars taking on the competition.

The Masked Singer sees a host of famous faces dressing up in different costumes to perform in front of a live audience. A panel of judges then attempt to decipher their true identities using a series of clues.

This season, the contestants are categorised into three teams – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Ram took the stage for team Bad, following his teammate Cyclops. His clue video featured a touchdown and a quarterback reference, leading judge Ken Jeong to say: “There’s a lot of football.”

Following his performance of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me”, the judges immediately pounced on their football player theories.

Although they couldn’t agree on which player, Jenny McCarthy guessed Jim Harbaugh, Ken Jeong confidently named LA Ram Matthew Stafford, and Robin Thicke went with Peyton Manning.

Masked Singer Ram (Fox)

Ram quickly responded: “You guys are dead freakin’ wrong.”

Fans on Twitter were also stumped by who could be under the mask, but most kept with the football theme.

“The Ram from the masked singer……. I see you @TomBrady,” wrote one fan.

Ram’s costume felt like an obvious clue for some: “I lowkey feel like the ram plays for the rams but I could be wrong.”

Others assumed he was an athlete but went in a different direction: “I’m thinking that The Ram might be a fighter like Jon Sena from WWE the @kenjeong was talking about from season 3 of The Masked Singer.”

“...I think the ram could be a wrestler. Wonder if the show is below a Cody Rhodes or not,” another viewer added.

While Twitter fans seem to have difficulty nailing down which athlete Ram could be, the list currently includes names like Joe Burrow, Cody Rhodes, Tom Brady, and Jon Sena.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.