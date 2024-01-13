Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer UK has eliminated its third contestant of the 2024 series, and in doing so has unveiled the latest star hiding behind the mask.

Fans were thrilled to see the ITV singing competition return to screens in December. Comedian Joel Dommett is once again hosting, with Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross on the judging panel.

In the series, 12 mystery celebrity guests perform familiar songs on stage while dressed in elaborate costumes that obscure their identities. The judges and audience must then decipher the identity of the celebrity using both the performance and a pre-recorded video package jam-packed with cryptic clues.

During Saturday night’s (13 January) episode, Rat was unmasked as Shirley Ballas.

Having received the fewest audience votes, Rat and Dippy Egg performed for the second time during the episode in the hopes of saving their spot in the competition.

Rat performed a lively rendition of “YMCA” by Village People, while Dippy Egg took on George Ezra’s 2018 hit “Shotgun”.

Both the judges and viewers at home were stunned to discover that the furry rodent was none other than the Strictly Come Dancing head judge.

Prior to the unmasking, the judges submitted their final guesses, which included Jodie Whittaker, Jodie Comer, and Changing Room star Carol Smillie.

Ballas did not come up once in the judges guesses, with the dance pro successfully evading their sleuthing.

She was asked by Dermott to explain the tattoo gun clue, which appeared in her pre-recorded video package. In response, Ballas said that she has ink “all over my backside”, including one tattoo of a boyfriend’s name.

Judge Jonathan Ross was, however, right in predicting that Rat’s Liverpuddlian accent was fake. Ballas explained that she is good at feining the accent because she is from the North, born and raised in Merseyside.

Speaking about her time on the programme, Ballas said it was one of the “best” experiences she’s had.

Rat’s elimination follows after Weather was recently unveiled as soul legend Dionne Warwick and Chicken Caesar was unmasked to reveal Pointless host Alexander Armstrong.

The Masked Singer UK airs on Saturday nights on ITV at 7pm.