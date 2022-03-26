The Masked Singer: Who is Thingamabob?
Thingamabob was one of two eliminations rounding out the first batch of competitors
NFL star Jordan Mailata has been kicked off The Masked Singer in a double-round elimination after he was revealed to be Thingamabob.
On Wednesday (23 March), the third episode of the season saw the last three standing compete in a final showdown rendition of James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good)”.
However, judges Ken Jeong,Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger, voted Firefly as the winner of the first round of contestants.
While Thingamabob gave Firefly a run for their money, his controlled vocals didn’t end up winning him the competition. But before he was forced to unmask, the judges were given a final guess.
Many of them stuck with their theories of Dennis Rodman, JJ Watt, and Liam Hemsworth. None guessed the true identity of the man behind the mask.
During his time on the series, the clues that were revealed comprised of a trident, tackle box, and an eagle. All of which led the judges to correctly assume he was a football player.
Mailata joins Joe Buck who was unveiled as Ram in the episode prior, and Duff Goldman who was unveiled as McTerrier in the season premiere, leaving Firefly to move on in the competition.
New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies