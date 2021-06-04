Former Coronation Street star Matilda Freeman has come out to fans as bisexual.

The 16-year-old actor portrayed the character of Summer Spellman on the long-running ITV soap between 2017 and 2020.

Freeman hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, during which one fan asked her about her sexuality.

“I am bisexual,” she wrote, which was followed by two “love heart” emojis.

After this was shared on her Instagram story, Freeman was inundated with messages of support and celebration from fans.

Later, she wrote again on Instagram: “Can I just say – thank you for all the love and support I’ve received after making my sexuality aware on my socials.

“I really wasn’t expecting it and it means the absolute world, you guys are amazing. I love you all.”

In the Q&A, Freeman also addressed her exit from Corrie last August.

According to the actor, she chose to depart the series in order to be “able to work on other projects”.

“When you work at Corrie you’re under a contract,” she said. “Which means you can’t work on anything else while you’re there – so it was quite limiting.”