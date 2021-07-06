Matt Berry has returned as hisToast of London comedy creation for the first time in four years.

In November 2020, it was announced that the actor would return as Steven Toast in a new spin-off series set in America.

Now, it’s been revealed that Berry, who also stars in FX sitcom What We Do in the Shadows, has started filming the fourth outing.

After having his hair styled with the character’s trademark streak of white, he posted a photo on his Twitter page, writing: “Act 4.”

Toast of America will air on the BBC as opposed to Channel 4, where the first three series of Toast of London can currently be streamed.

Speaking to Chortle, the show’s co-creator Arthur Mathews said that the new series will see Toast go to the US in search of career success.

“The idea is that he leaves Britain and goes to Hollywood,” Mathews said.

Matt Berry teases return as Steven Toast in ‘Toast of London’ spin-off series (Twitter @porksmith)

He confirmed that the series will be shot in Britain despite being set in America.

“They’ve been doing that for years,” he said.

Toast of London stars Berry as Toast, an old-fashioned and eccentric actor struggling to find work in contemporary London. Harry Peacock, Doon Mackichan, Robert Bathurst and Tracy-Ann Oberman make up the supporting cast.

The Bafta-winning show is known for its surreal and absurdist comedic style, with each episode featuring original songs written by Berry.

Toast of London ran for three seasons on Channel 4 from 2013 to 2015, but has since gained a cult following both in the UK and abroad through Netflix.