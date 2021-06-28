The 9 best pop culture memes about the Matt Hancock scandal

Following the news of Matt Hancock’s affair with an aide and his subsequent resignation over the weekend, the internet has erupted with memes and videos parodying the story.

The former health secretary dramatically quit on Saturday 26 June and admitted to breaking Covid rules with Gina Coladangelo, an old friend from Oxford University, after a CCTV recording showed the pair kissing in his Whitehall office.

He announced his resignation in front of a large bush. Many social media users have drawn comparisons between the setting of the video and a much-memified scene in The Simpsons in which Homer backs into the bushes.

There were many other comparisons, from Alan Partridge to Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan, as well as jokes about Hancock joining Love Island and a remix of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” by satirist Munya Chawawa.

Check out some of the most popular cultural memes about the story, below.

Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new health secretary. On Monday (28 June) he said the camera that caught Hancock and Coladangelo kissing has been disabled.

Whitehall officials are urgently reviewing the use of cameras in government departments, with MI5 reportedly set to discuss the leaked CCTV footage of Hancock with the Cabinet Office.