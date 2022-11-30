Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock has admitted that he knew joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! would be “controversial”.

The former health secretary, 44, whose stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister and MPs across the political spectrum, entered the reality TV competition early this month as a late contestant.

He ended up coming third during the series finale on Sunday (27 November) behind the winner, former England footballer Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner as runner-up

Hancock claiming 21.7 per cent of the initial public vote and, during the post-series Coming Out Show on Thursday (1 December), said that ultimately “millions of people” voted for him.

The special reunion episode will show Hancock being reunited with his partner Gina Coladangelo and attending a wrap party for the show.

Hancock resigned as health secretary in June last year after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair with Coladangelo, then his aide, in his ministerial office.

Driving to the production site, he asked her: “Of course I’m curious to how it’s gone, was I authentically me?”

Coladangelo said that “it took a few days for you to relax”, with Hancock responding: “When I was being grilled in the early days, I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public.

“I knew going in it would be controversial but I also know millions of people have voted for me,” he added.

Hancock also broke into an Ed Sheeran song, much to her embarrassment.

The episode also saw Coladangelo say: “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle.

“He’s made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in four days. My last words to him were just be yourself, be the Matt I know and it’ll go really well.”

After being reunited with friends and family at a hotel outside camp, Coladangelo introduces herself to Boy George, who had a fractious relationship with Hancock on the show.

The Culture Club frontman tells her: “It’s all cool love, we got on in the end.”

The special episode will also show the moments after each contestant was eliminated from camp and reunited with friends and family.

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall’s exit saw him greeted by his wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter.

“It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it’ll be nice to get him out,” she said.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly asked if his budgie smuggler swimming shorts were a “regular occurrence” in their home life, which she confirms prompting laughter.

They were greeted by radio DJ Chris Moyles carrying a bucket of beers who told Zara he “looked after him for you in there”, with her replying: “Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs?”

I’m a Celebrity: The Coming Out Show airs on Thursday 1 December at 9.15pm on ITV.

Additional reporting by Press Association