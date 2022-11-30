I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock reflects on ‘controversial’ show appearance after reaching final
Former health secretary was reunited with partner Gina Coladangelo on special reunion episode
Matt Hancock has admitted that he knew joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! would be “controversial”.
The former health secretary, 44, whose stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister and MPs across the political spectrum, entered the reality TV competition early this month as a late contestant.
He ended up coming third during the series finale on Sunday (27 November) behind the winner, former England footballer Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner as runner-up
Hancock claiming 21.7 per cent of the initial public vote and, during the post-series Coming Out Show on Thursday (1 December), said that ultimately “millions of people” voted for him.
The special reunion episode will show Hancock being reunited with his partner Gina Coladangelo and attending a wrap party for the show.
Hancock resigned as health secretary in June last year after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair with Coladangelo, then his aide, in his ministerial office.
Driving to the production site, he asked her: “Of course I’m curious to how it’s gone, was I authentically me?”
Coladangelo said that “it took a few days for you to relax”, with Hancock responding: “When I was being grilled in the early days, I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public.
“I knew going in it would be controversial but I also know millions of people have voted for me,” he added.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Hancock also broke into an Ed Sheeran song, much to her embarrassment.
The episode also saw Coladangelo say: “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle.
“He’s made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in four days. My last words to him were just be yourself, be the Matt I know and it’ll go really well.”
After being reunited with friends and family at a hotel outside camp, Coladangelo introduces herself to Boy George, who had a fractious relationship with Hancock on the show.
The Culture Club frontman tells her: “It’s all cool love, we got on in the end.”
The special episode will also show the moments after each contestant was eliminated from camp and reunited with friends and family.
Former England rugby player Mike Tindall’s exit saw him greeted by his wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter.
“It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it’ll be nice to get him out,” she said.
Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly asked if his budgie smuggler swimming shorts were a “regular occurrence” in their home life, which she confirms prompting laughter.
They were greeted by radio DJ Chris Moyles carrying a bucket of beers who told Zara he “looked after him for you in there”, with her replying: “Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs?”
I’m a Celebrity: The Coming Out Show airs on Thursday 1 December at 9.15pm on ITV.
Additional reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies