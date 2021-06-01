The 9 best Matt LeBlanc memes to come out of the Friends reunion

Matt LeBlanc’s appearance in the Friends reunion has spawned hundreds of memes, with the actor being compared by many Ireland-based fans to a “typical Irish uncle”.

Following the HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, many Irish Twitter users took to social media to say that LeBlanc, in both his clothes and his mannerisms, reminded them of their uncle or their “da” – slightly bemused, amiable, and not averse to a pint.

“The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin,” Irish comedian and actor Dara Ó Briain tweeted.

See the best memes about the Joey actor, below.

In a four-star review of the special, The Independent’s Adam White wrote: “Friends: The Reunion doesn’t quite justify its existence, but it still goes down easy. We’re at a moment in pop culture where time seems to bend in on itself with regularity. Every bit of completely middlebrow entertainment from 20 years ago gets spoken about through rose-tinted glasses now, from the internet’s endless fixation on Shrek, to the bizarre craving for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to get back together.

“But Friends actually was a big deal. Hell, it still is. We speak like Friends characters, aspire to their lifestyles and deep bonds, and tune into it when we’re feeling blue. It has held us in its clutches since 1994, and has been passed down through the generations like a sacred text.”