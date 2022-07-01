Matt Richardson says he has ‘loads of amnesia’ after suffering brain infection

He’s unable to remember seeing Green Day – despite the gig being last week

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 01 July 2022 13:32
Matt Richardson has revealed he has memory loss due to a brain infection.

The former Xtra Factor presenter and comedian, who was a contestant on Dancing on Ice, shared news of the infection onf Fariday (1 July).

He told his followers that he “can’t remember” going to see Green Day with his brother despite the fact the gig took place last weekend.

Sharing a picture of the gig, Richardson, 31, wrote: “My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week. And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful affects to my brain and loads of amnesia.

“After a really cool trip to hospital I’m trying to piece it all together again.”

He comedically added: “Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you’re on your own.”

The TV personality joined Dancing on Ice after fellow comedian Rufus Hound dropped out due to Covid-19. He called it a “career saver” due to the fact he was struggling with work before the pandemic.

Matt Richardson shared a health update on Instagram

(Instagram)

Among those to send him well wishes were Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who wrote underneath his post: “Hope you’re ok!!! X”

