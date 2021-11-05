Matt Smith has suggested that he would be up for returning to Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary of the show.

Speaking to Consequence, Smith said: “Well, you never know, do you? Someone would have to pick up the phone and ask me and then we take it from there.”

He also admitted that he really enjoyed his four-year stint on the show as the Time Lord: “You always miss playing [the Doctor] because it’s just a thrill. Every two weeks when you film an episode, bosh, there you are onto the next one in a completely different world and completely different sets. It’s fabulous.”

The Last Night in Soho actor finished by saying: “I’m thrilled to be a part of that world. It’s such an amazing one to be part of. It’s one of the great characters in television, I think, which is why it’s still going so strong.”

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will take place in 2023. For the show’s 50th anniversary, various past incarnations of the Doctor returned for a special episode of the show, including Tom Baker.

Russell T Davies is set to take over running the show after Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall steps down from the role next year, following the conclusion of the current run of specials.

Matt Smith (bbc)

Season 13 of the long-running sci-fi has just started airing on BBC One. It will also be Jodie Whitaker’s last season as the Thirteenth Doctor.