Matt Smith has revealed what ultimately convinced him to take the role in House of the Dragon.

The HBO prequel series to Game of Thrones premiered earlier this week, with many fans singling out Smith’s “breathtaking” performance as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The actor has since opened up about his decision to accept the role despite his initial reservations.

Smith, 39, told The Hollywood Reporter that he had been in a car park when his agent told him about the potential part.

“And I was like, ‘Ohhh. I don’t know. It’s a tough one, isn’t it? It’s a tough one to follow. Haven’t we seen this before?” But then [the offer] sort of didn’t go away. Then it came up again, and then I went in for a screen test, and then that was that,” said Smith.

Asked what finally convinced him to get on board, the Doctor Who star replied that it was Paddy Considine’s involvement that helped sway his decision.

“I became aware that Paddy Considine was doing the show as well. He’d already been offered the role of King Viserys, and I was such a huge admirer of Paddy’s and I’d always wanted to work with him. So that was a real draw,” he said.

Smith continued: “And then there are so many elements to Daemon. I love the relationship with his brother. He’s a brilliant character because you never quite know what he’s thinking.”

Paddy Considine in ‘House of the Dragon’ (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

While Smith’s performance as Daemon in the first episode of House of the Dragon has been widely praised by viewers, his initial casting announcement was met with some hostility from fans.

“It was such an adverse reaction when I first got that part, and you just have to shut it out and focus on the work,” Smith said.

“I always knew I could add something to it. It won’t be to everyone’s pace, I’m sure. But I certainly feel that I’ve made a connection with Daemon and with the other actors as well. I think we’ve got a wonderful cast.”

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of House of the Dragon here.

The seriesreturns with its second episode to the US on HBO Max on Sunday 28 August and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 29 August in the UK.