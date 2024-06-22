For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Matthew Lewis has given fans an update as to whether they can expect to see him in the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series in development.

It was announced last year that the TV adaptation of JK Rowling’s hugely successful novels was in the works at HBO Max. The series is scheduled for release in 2026.

Although it has been announced that the series will feature an entirely new cast to the much-loved film franchise, that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping that some favourites might return.

Speaking to People Magazine recently,however, Lewis said that he is “not in any rush” to return to the Wizarding World.

The Leeds-born actor played Neville Longbottom across all eight Harry Potter films in the franchise, earning adoration from fans for his portrayal of the gentle, bumbling character.

The idea of rejoining the franchise does not appeal to the 34-year-old who blamed his reticence on his “very short attention span”.

“The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span,” Lewis explained during an event at the Harry Potter New York store.

“I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I’ve had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do.”

open image in gallery Matthew Lewis como Neville Longbottom en Harry Potter y la Orden del Fénix (extremo derecho) ( Warner Bros )

He continued: “I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them.”

Not all hope is lost for fans wishing to see Lewis’ Neville again, though, with the actor refusing to rule out the series altogether.

“It’s not something I’m looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at,” Lewis clarified.

The actor went on to say he’d “be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult”.

“A whole different vibe,” he continued. “That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it.”

open image in gallery Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and Prisoner of Azkaban ( Warner Bros )

The Harry Potter reboot is intended to run for a decade with each season based on one of Rowling’s seven books, published between 1997 and 2007.

Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played the titular wizard in the original films, had a similar response when asked about appearing in the show.

Asked about a possible cameo during an appearance at the Drama League Awards in May, Radcliffe said: “I don’t think so.”

“I think they very wisely want a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.”

Radcliffe was pressed on what he would say if approached by the series’ showrunners, and gave a diplomatic answer. “I’m gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals,” Radcliffe said.

open image in gallery Matthew Lewis (second from left) played the bumbling Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise ( Warner Bros )

In recent years, Rowling’s relationship with the Harry Potter stars has deteriorated over her hugely controversial comments on transgender rights, which have been criticised as transphobic.

In April, Rowling told Radcliffe and Emma Watson – both of whom have spoken up for trans rights in the wake of the author’s comments – to “save their apologies” for “traumatised detransitioners”.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately,” Radcliffe later said of his relationship with the writer.

“Because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” he added.

“Jo, obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” the actor continued.

“But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”