Matthew McConaughey becomes next star to take on Elvis, this time as a secret agent

Matthew McConaughey is taking on The King in Netflix’s forthcoming animated adult series Agent Elvis.

On Monday (6 February), the streamer announced McConaughey’s casting on Twitter, along with its first official sneak peek.

“Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero – now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!” the post read.

“Matthew @McConaughey stars in Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Premieres March 2023.”

The show will follow Elvis, who’s a lucrative singer by day, turned secret government super-spy by night.

“Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible. All it takes is someone with a dream. Because when a man dreams, he can change the world,” McConaughey says in the trailer.

‘Agent Elvis’ (Netflix)

Previously titled Agent King, Netflix first announced in 2019 that it would be partnering with Priscilla Presley and rocker John Eddie on the animated show.

Eddie will serve as the series’s co-showrunner and writer alongside Archer’s Mike Arnold, with Presley executive-producing.

The series is the latest project to centre on Elvis’s legacy. Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic is currently in the Oscar running for Best Picture, with star Austin Butler nominated for Best Actor.

Butler’s spot-on impression of Elvis bemused many fans, who wondered if he was still in character during his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor.

The 31-year-old actor said he “probably damaged his vocal cords” while playing Elvis, during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Agent Elvis premieres on Netflix in March. The exact date has yet to be announced.