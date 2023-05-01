Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US late night talk show host John Oliver has mocked Matthew McConaughey over his recent virtual motivational seminar.

The five-hour seminar, titled The Art of Livin’, saw the Wolf of Wall Street actor share anecdotes about his career, play the bongo and give out life advice.

The event also doubled up as the launch for his “immersive learning experience”, Roadtrip: The Highway to More, which people can sign up to for $497 (£395).

On Sunday’s episode (30 April) of Last Week Tonight, Oliver shared a clip from the five-and-a-half-hour seminar in which McConaughey said: “In 1999, I’d just had a dream that I was floating down a river naked, wrapped up in anaconda sharks, piranhas and crocodiles.

“And lined along the ridge of the river, there were thousands of African tribesmen each holding a shield and a spear. And it wasn’t a nightmare. Actually, it was a wet dream.”

Oliver reacted to the video, saying: “Wow! What a twist at the end there.”

Impersonating McConaughey’s over-the-top gesticulation in the footage, Oliver said: “I know my dream might have contained some pretty dicey racial imagery there, but would it help to know that at the end of it, I ejaculated.”

He joked: “I’m not sure what lesson you’re supposed to learn from it other than if you try to do drugs with Matthew McConaughey, you will die.”

Matthew McConaughey pictured in June 2022 (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted McConaughey’s representatives for comment.

Last month, McConaughey made headlines after he publicly shared his suspicions that fellow actor and friend Woody Harrelson could be his real brother.

McConaughey, 53, has been open about the difficulties in his relationship with his mother. In 2020, he explained why he didn’t speak to her for eight years.