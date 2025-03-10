Matthew McConaughey reveals which season of True Detective is his favorite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew McConaughey has delivered his verdict on the most recent True Detective series, 2024’s True Detective: Night Country, saying: “I watched, I saw it. Yeah, there’s a lot about it that I appreciated.”

However, the 55-year-old actor added that: “My favorite season — and I feel like I can say this objectively — is Season 1.”

McConaughey starred in the first season of the anthology crime drama alongside Woody Harrelson in 2014.

He told Variety: “I happen to be in that one, so I thought that was incredible, incredible television and a great series. I watched it weekly, like everyone else, on Sunday night, and that was an event for me.

“And I got to sit back and enjoy that. I loved the water cooler talk on Monday morning. Even though I made it, I sort of forgot what was going to happen next. It was one of the great events in TV.”

The first season of True Detective, which was created by screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto and set in Louisiana, was a critical and ratings hit.

It was followed by a second season in 2015, set in California and starring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaughn.

The third season moved the action to the Ozarks in 2019, with a cast including Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff and Ray Fisher.

True Detective: Night Country, which starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and took place in Alaska, saw Issa López take over as showrunner.

López will return for the upcoming fifth season. Last month, it was confirmed that it will be set in Jamaica Bay, New York.

“Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country,” Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film, told Deadline. “It’s a different milieu but just as powerful.”

Production is set to begin in the next few months with casting expected to be announced imminently. The season will premiere in 2027.

According to reports, the show will have three leads and hold connections to Night Country – much like that season had controversial connections with season one.

Orsi continued: “I’m really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she’s excited. We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season.

“Honestly, I can’t wait for this to go. It’s all about casting and getting this ready.”

López previously told the New York Post about the forthcoming season: “There’s going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season]. That said, it’s a new story, new characters, everything.”