Matthew Morrison has stepped down as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance after stating that he is no longer “able to judge the competition fairly”.

The Glee star had been a judge on the dancing competition during the audition rounds. He has now announced that he is exiting the series just over a week after the season 17 premiere.

The Tony Award nominee said that he was leaving after “not following production protocols”.

He told People: “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.”

The 43-year-old continued: “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.

“I cannot apologise enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

He did not explain any further what such “production protocols” entail. The Independent has reached out to a Fox representative for comment.

Morrison had been part of a new panel of judges for the 17th season of the hit dancing competition, appearing alongside Jojo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and returning host Cat Deeley.