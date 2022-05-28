Matthew Morrison exits So You Think You Can Dance after ‘not following protocols’ that impact impartiality

Glee star said he is no longer able to ‘judge the competition fairly’ after breaking protocol

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 28 May 2022 13:37
Matthew Morrison raps

Matthew Morrison has stepped down as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance after stating that he is no longer “able to judge the competition fairly”.

The Glee star had been a judge on the dancing competition during the audition rounds. He has now announced that he is exiting the series just over a week after the season 17 premiere.

The Tony Award nominee said that he was leaving after “not following production protocols”.

He told People: “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.”

The 43-year-old continued: “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.

“I cannot apologise enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

He did not explain any further what such “production protocols” entail. The Independent has reached out to a Fox representative for comment.

Morrison had been part of a new panel of judges for the 17th season of the hit dancing competition, appearing alongside Jojo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and returning host Cat Deeley.

