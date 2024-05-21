Courteney Cox reveals why she still talks to Matthew Perry months after his death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Courteney Cox has said she still “talks” with Friends co-star Matthew Perry following his death.

Perry died aged 54 on 28 October last year. A subsequent autopsy revealed that the actor’s death was an accident caused by the “acute effects of ketamine”, medical officials in Los Angeles confirmed.

Cox and Perry famously starred as Monica and Chandler on the hit sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004. Their on-screen relationship became a much-loved storyline in the series.

Cox, 59, has now said that she still “senses” Perry around her, seven months after his death.

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years,” she said during an appearance on CBS’ Sunday Morning. “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”

The Cougar Town actor went on to explain that she still speaks with her late co-star, as well as deceased family members.

“I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us.”

Cox continued: “I do sense – I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

( Friends/NBC )

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor described Perry as “so funny” with a “genuinely huge heart”, but confessed that he “obviously struggled”.

Prior to his death, in his 2022 autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote extensively about his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers.

In November last year, Cox shared a touching tribute to Perry in the months after his death.

( © Warner Bros. Television )

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote on Instagram alongside a scene from the 1998 episode, “The One with Ross’s Wedding”.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favourites.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

She continued: “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”