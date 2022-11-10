Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew Perry has divulged why he got to say the last ever line in Friends.

The hit sitcom drew to a close after 10 seasons in 2004, and ended with a sarcastic joke cracked by Perry’s character, Chandler Bing.

At the end of the finale, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) asks the group if they want to go and get some coffee. Chandler responds: “Sure. Where?”

The joke sarcastically references the fact that the characters always go for coffee at nearby cafe Central Perk.

According to Perry, the reason he got to say the final line was because he asked the show’s co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman if he could do so.

He wrote in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: “Before that final episode, I’d taken Marta Kauffman to one side.”

To help his case, he told Kaufmann that none of his co-stars, including David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox “will care about this except me”.

“That’s why as we all troop out of the apartment, and Rachel has suggested one last coffee, I got to bring the curtain down on Friends,” he revealed.

Matthew Perry’s Chandler got to say final line in ‘Friends’ – at his request (HBO)

Reflecting on the closing moment, Perry added: “I love the look on Schwimmer’s face as I deliver that line – it’s the perfect mixture of affection and amusement, exactly what the show Friends had always given to the world.”

Perry also recently shared that he “begged” the show’s producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.

