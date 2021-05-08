The woman who matched with Matthew Perry on a celebrity dating app claims she has been kicked off the service.

Kate Haralson, 20, went viral this week after posting a private FaceTime call she had with the Friends star after meeting him on elite dating app Raya in May 2019.

Haralson originally “met” the 51-year-old actor when she was 19, and she alleges that the actor asked to move their conversation to FaceTime shortly after matching.

She now claims to have been removed from the app after her leaked video became headline news, most likely because she breached its “privacy” regulations.

Speaking to Page Six, Haralson said of her alleged removal from the app: “I should have expected that would happen. I feel fine about it. I never really used it anymore anyways.”

The now-deleted TikTok video shows a short clip of the pair playing a game of “20 Questions”.

“I don’t think he minded that [I was 19],” she continued. “It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was.”

She alleges, however, that the actor asked her at one point, “Am I as old as your dad?”

Haralson said she took down her video within less than 24 hours of posting it because she “did feel a little bit bad,” stating that Perry really was a “nice guy”.

Kate Haralson originally matched with Matthew Perry on elite dating app Raya (Getty Images)

Even so, she concluded: “It’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Raya.

Raya’s website’s “Removal of a Member” section reads: “Every member is expected to follow our simple rules of respect, trust, and privacy. There are plenty of places across the internet where an expectation of behavioural standards and respect for other users”