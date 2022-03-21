Maury Povich’s talk show to end after 30 seasons as presenter retires, aged 83
Chat show first aired in 1991 and was known for on-air paternity test reveals
Maury Povich’s US talk show is coming to an end after 30 seasons.
First airing in 1991 under the name The Maury Povich Show, Maury has covered issues including teen pregnancy, bullying and sexual infidelity.
It was well known for its on-air paternity test result reveals, as also seen on programmes such as Jerry Springer or The Jeremy Kyle Show in the UK.
The show was last renewed in 2020 for 2021 and 2022.
On Sunday (20 March), NBCUniversal confirmed that the syndicated chat show would be finishing after this season, following a mutual decision between the studio and 83-year-old host.
“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich said in a statement shared with Deadline.
“Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal.”
He continued: “I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!’”
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios’ executive vice president Wilson described Povich as “a television icon, a pop culture legend” and said that “we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career”.
Original episodes will continue to air until September, after which repeats will still be broadcast.
