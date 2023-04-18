Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian actor Maxine Klibingaitis, best known for her role on Neighbours, has died “suddenly and unexpectedly. She was 58.

Klibingaitis’s death was shared on Monday (17 April) on a Facebook fan page for the 1979 drama series Prisoner, on which she portrayed the much-loved character of Bobbie Mitchell.

“We regrettably announce that actress Maxine Klibingaitis has passed away,” the post reads.

“Maxine played the much-loved character of Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner, Terri Inglis in Neighbours, and many other roles on Australian TV.

“Maxine was only 58. We send our sincere condolences to her son Zane and Maxine’s family and friends. RIP Maxine.”

Initially, the post was thought to be fake, however, Maria, the admin of the Facebook page clarified it was not a “hoax” and that they had been in touch with a close friend of Klibingaitis who had confirmed the news.

“Just to clarify for those inboxing me, the sad news is not a hoax. A very close friend of Maxine’s called me late today,” the admin wrote in an a separate comment, adding that her death was “sudden and unexpected”.

Maxine Klibingaitis (Facebook)

“[They] asked me to post the sad news so that Maxine’s fans would know. Maxine had many fans. Regards, Maria.”

From 1983 to 1985, Klibingaitis played teenage punk Bobbie Mitchell on the seven-season drama Prisoner. Her character was often entangled in dramatic storylines, including a daunting prison escape.

She later starred on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours for six months in 1985 as apprentice plumber Terry Inglis.

Klibingaitis’s other screen credits include Home and Away, The Flying Doctors and All Together Now.

She made her final public appearance at a Prisoner reunion in Melbourne in 2019.