Stranger Things star Maya Hawke says she’d ‘do anything’ for a Robin-Steve spin-off series
Actor imagines series would see pair ‘partying in the clubs and figuring our s*** out’
Maya Hawke has said that she “would do anything” to star in a Stranger Things spin-off series with Joe Keery.
The actor – who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke – joined the Netflix sci-fi series in sesason three as Robin, a co-worker of Keery’s character Steve.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Hawke said that she would “love” for her character to die in the show’s finale.
“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she said. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”
However, Hawke added that, should Robin survive, she’d want the pair to get their own spin-off series.
Hawke suggested that the series would see Robin and Steve get out of Hawkins in the Nineties, “where we go to New York and we’re just partying in the clubs and figuring our s*** out”.
“Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” Hawke added.
“He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”
The fifth season of Stranger Things will be the show’s last, with writing beginning in August.
