Maya Jama has mocked GB News for mispronouncing her name after using her as an warning about “knowing what you’re talking about” on TV.

During a segment on Dan Wootton’s show on Tuesday (19 April) night, a group of journalists put forward prominent figures to be named “union jackass” of the week.

Nigel Nelson suggested Jama, amid a report by The Sun that she’d quit a job on boxing channel Dazn because she didn’t know enough about the sport.

Nelson said that Jama was “a lesson to all of us to know what you’re talking about if you’re going on TV”.

However, he referred to the presenter as a “British boxing commentator”, while pronouncing her name as “May-a Jay-ma”.

Jama reshared the clip on Twitter, writing: “mAYA JAME-A would like you to kisss her ass as a response, thanks for the mention though hun xx.”

She also appeared to deny The Sun’s report, writing: “& as a final mention We’re in 2022 at what point do we stop using tabloids as factual informative publications ……. Bruh.

“​​If what I ‘say’ doesn’t come out of my mouth I didn’t say it, pay close attention to what’s a quote and what’s words of others in an article.”