Maya Jama has been announced as the newest judge on The Masked Singer.

The Love Island presenter, 30, will replace singer Rita Ora on the panel, who reportedly stepped down from her role on the hidden celebrity singing competition after five series this June.

Jama will join The Masked Singer judging panel alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, who will all resume their celebrity detective roles.

ITV’s Masked Singer, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett, sees a set of celebrities sing familiar songs on stage, while dressed up in a costume hiding their identities.

The judges and in-studio audience have to guess who they are based on their voices and obscure clues given to them throughout the series.

Jama said of her new spot on the show’s judging panel: “I’m such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo – and of course working with Joel – is going to be so much fun!

“I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings,” she continued. “I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!”

open image in gallery Maya Jama presenting ‘Love Island' ( ITV )

Since the show first aired in 2020, The Masked Singer UK has reached 37 million viewers who have tuned in to guess who is hiding behind the mask. The highly anticipated series will return to ITV in 2025.

A fresh batch of famous faces will don a line-up of extraordinary and elaborate costumes, in a bid to disguise their identities, as they sing in front of a studio audience and the celebrity judging panel.

This year’s cast follow in the footsteps of superstars including Dionne Warwick, NeYo, Richie Sambora, Michael Owen, Daisy May Cooper, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sue Perkins, Lorraine Kelly, Sir Lenny Henry and Joss Stone, who have all previously featured on the show.

open image in gallery Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Lee Mack, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross judging ‘The Masked Singer’ final ( ITV )

The Masked Singer producers Daniel Nettleton and Derek McLean added: “When we decided to add a bombshell to the panel, we knew we need not look any further than Maya.

“She might be a style icon and fashion magazine cover girl, but when it comes to music, she’s an absolute nerd, which might help her solve the clues as our newest celebrity detective.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the Masked Singer family."