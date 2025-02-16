Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet star Maya Woolfe has died aged 72.

News of Woolfe’s death was announced by the official social media account of the classic British comedy-drama Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

“With sadness we announce the passing of Maya Woolfe who played Uli in Auf Wiedersehen Pet Series 1, Episode 11, ‘The Lovers’,” a statement on Instagram read.

“Maya’s many TV appearances included The Professionals, Bergerac, and Doctor Who. We send our deepest sympathy to family and friends at this difficult time.”

Woolfe appeared in some of TV’s biggest shows over her 20-year career. She was best known for her performance as Uli in Auf, Wiedersehen, Pet’s first season.

In episode 11 “The Lovers”, first released in January 1984, Woolfe acted as the love interest of Oz Osborne (played by actor Jimmy Nail).

The episode saw the pair go on a date during which Wayne Norris (Gary Holten) wrongly identifies Osborne as the son of a wealthy tycoon.

open image in gallery Woolfe played Uli in the classic British comedy-drama ( YouTube/Auf Wiedersehen, Pet )

Woolfe’s time on the show led to one of the programme’s most memorable lines. While discussing his inheritance at the Tivoli, Uli asks: “In the meantime you are just one of the boys?” Her date replies: “Look again, pet. One of the men!”

Tributes poured in from fans of the show as they wrote: “Very sad news. She played a great part in a great episode. RIP Maya.”

“Sad news. One of the best ever episodes” wrote another.

Others quoted lines from the show as they commented: “Have we met before my Dear? I do not think so my name is Uli”.

Elsewhere in her screen career, Woolfe also appeared as a receptionist in an episode of Doctor Who in the Sixties, as well as a secretary in an episode of The Detectives, a character called Claire in The Professionals, and in the role of Nikki in Bergerac.

Further TV parts for Maya included Tenko, Triangle, Wilde Alliance, Lief zijn voor elkaar, Dutch Cops, The Black Magic Man and C.A.T.S Eyes.

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet was created by MasterChef creator Franc Roddam. The show was first released in 1983 and ran for four series and 40 episodes. It followed the lives of seven construction workers who are forced to look for work in Germany. The last series was released in 2004.