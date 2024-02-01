Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is being criticised for a video in which she pokes fun at the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The actor, who was dropped as host of US game show Jeopardy in December 2023, has angered many with the social media post, which showed her laughing at comedian Dan Ahdoot’s jokes about the situation.

In a post accompanying the clip, which was shared on Monday (29 January), Bialik wrote: “Remixing my reaction to @standupdan because it was making me laugh so hard – I thought you should see how hard I was laughing and maybe you need a laugh from Dan Ahdoot too!”

However, many are now accusing Bialik of trivialising the conflict, which has led to the death of thousands on both sides since Palestinian militant group Hamas’s launched it largest-ever attack on Israel in October.

Perhaps pre-empting a backlash, Bialik prevented social media users on X/Twitter from being able to reply.

“30,000 people are dead and people are suffering from disease, malnutrition and flooding tents – so much to laugh about,” one person waded in amid the intense criticism being levied against Bialik.

Journalist David Ehrlich posted: “Truly some of the most demented s*** I’ve ever seen on this or any website.”

Meanwhile, David Krumholtz, who appeared in Oppenheimer, wrote: “This is sickening. Children are dying daily. People are being held hostage. Trauma and hate festering, reaching new levels on both sides. And Blossom over here is in stitches. GROSS.”

The Independent has contacted Bialik for comment.

Mayim Bialik shares post poking fun at Israel-Hamas conflict (X/Twitter)

On Wednesday (31 January), Gaza’s Health Ministry says 150 people have been killed in the territory in the last 24 hours, with another 313 wounded, as Israeli forces continue to battle militants.

The north, where entire neighborhood have been flattened, was the initial target of Israel’s ground offensive in late October. Israel’s military said that its forces killed more than 15 Hamas militants in northern Gaza over the past day and targeted militant infrastructure in a school.

These deaths bring the Palestinian death toll from Israel’s offensive to 26,900, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

While it does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths, it says most of those killed were women and children.