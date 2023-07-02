Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson has died, aged 86.

Johnson’s family revealed that the actor, who debuted on the ITV soap in 2002, had dementia “for the last few years”.

A statement shared by Johnson’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.

“Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye. Meg had an outstanding career that ended with her playing Pearl in Emmerdale.“

The statement said Johnson ”battled on personally and professionally” following her dementia diagnosis.

“She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” her family said.

The death of Johnson, who played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmderdale, death comes four months after her husband, ITV Granada announcer Charles Foster, died.

Prior to joining Emmerdale, Johnson spent several years playing Brigid McKenna in Channel 4 soap opera Brookside.

In the early 1980s, she starred as Eunice Gee in ITV’s Coronation Street, a character she briefly reprised in 1999.

She was also part of the cast of Victoria Wood As Seen On TV alongside the late comedian as well as Dame Julie Walters and Celia Imrie.

In 1997, she took to the stage in the original cast of the London revival of Chicago, playing prison warder Matron Mama Morton for more than a year. She can be heard on the London Cast Recording of Chicago, singing “When You’re Good To Mama”, “Me And My Baby” and “Class”,

Additional reporting by Agencies