Megan Boone, who plays the lead role of FBI profiler Elizabeth “Liz” Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist, is exiting the long-running show after the eighth series, it has emerged.

According to Deadline, the 38-year-old actor will make her last appearance as Liz in the upcoming season eight finale clearing a path for James Spader’s criminal mastermind Raymond Reddington to take on a more noticeable stage on the show.

It is understood that the decision was made ahead of NBC’s plans to renew the series for its ninth season in January.

This suggests that Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), Spader, and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper) will be the only remaining members of the core cast, unless the makers choose to introduce new characters to the show.

Producer Jon Bokenkamp has teased details about the final two episodes of season eight. He said: “For diehard fans, and for casual viewers, it’s going to be a really eye-opening, enlightening, and satisfying episode.”

“We really are going back to the beginning to hear the story be told, and it’s done in a very artful and yet surreal and unusual way that really is not like anything we’ve ever done,” he told EW.

The Blacklist Season 8 Promo

“These last two episodes, which in a weird way are kind of a companion piece, are incredibly surprising. It’s really hard after eight years to find new surprises, and I think these next two episodes have some of the biggest surprises we’ve had in eight years,” he added.

The Blacklist fans are shocked and distressed by the news of Boone’s departure.

One person wrote on Twitter: “There is no f*****g sense the show goes on without Liz. The whole story developed around her! AND NO CHANCE TO SIMPLY PUT ANOTHER ACTRESS IN HER PLACE.”

“TheBlacklist is not the same without Megan Boone. Diego will be my only reason to watch, although I respect every single one of the cast and crew,” wrote another person.

One fan wrote on Instagram: “I couldn’t believe what I read yesterday. Megan Boone is leaving #TheBlacklist. She played #AgentKeen so well and brought 8 seasons of suspense to the series. All the best for the future.

In the latest episode, Raymond takes Liz to Latvia, at the epicentre of his empire, where he decides to finally tell her the story about why he came into her life.

The Emmy-winning series’ first episode aired on 23 September 2013 where ex-government agent and FBI’s Most Wanted fugitive Reddington turns himself in to the FBI and offers to give up information about the criminals he has worked with in exchange for sole correspondence with FBI profiler Liz Keen.

The Blacklist Season 1 trailer

The penultimate episode of season eight is to air on Netflix on 16 June, with the finale scheduled for 23 June.